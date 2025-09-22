Guv demands answers on failed town project

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro is questioning a collapsed riprap in Barangay Cabadiangan, Compostela, which is a project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

During a department heads meeting on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, the governor instructed the Provincial Engineering Office (PEO) to seek explanations from the DPWH regarding the project, which is under Ascentia Construction Inc.

“Immediately after we received information last Wednesday that a riprap in Compostela had collapsed, the governor’s office immediately directed the engineering team to inspect the site,” said Provincial Public Information Officer Ainjeliz Orong in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Orong said the governor’s office had received a report on the collapse on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and immediately sent an engineering team to inspect the site. The team, led by PEO head Hector Jamora, presented its findings at the meeting.

“The governor questioned the project because, first, it has no start or completion dates, which are mandatory. Second, it doesn’t even have a cost. This is a big question because, based on COA (Commission on Audit) rules, that information should be there,” Orong said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Orong provided photos to the media showing the actual findings of the PEO. The on-site project tarpaulin lacks vital information, such as the start date, a completion date and the total cost. A separate banner also features a picture of 5th District Rep. Vincent “Duke” Frasco and Compostela Mayor Felijur Quiño with a message that reads “Project for Brgy. Cabadiangan, Service with a Heart.”

The Provincial Government said the collapse, while in an uninhabited area, poses a risk because it is located next to a road with motorists passing by. The governor’s primary concern is public safety.

“The governor ordered an inspection for the safety of the public. She said that regardless of whether the project was under the DPWH, public safety within the province is the priority. While there are no residents in the immediate area, many people pass by the site,” Orong said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

The investigation is part of the work of the newly formed Provincial Project Monitoring Committee, which is tasked with reviewing infrastructure projects for inconsistencies and seeking explanations from implementers. / CDF