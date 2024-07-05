GUV extends 93-1 loan application to August

The Cebu Provincial Government has extended the deadline by another month for the more than 5,800 occupants of the 93-1 lot to complete the necessary documentation for their housing loan applications with the Pag-Ibig Fund.

Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia extended the deadline to Aug. 8, 2024, following the expiration of the July 2 deadline she set last May.

“Unsa ang among expectation? Anang adlawa, ang Pag-Ibig na mo report kung kinsa tong nag submit nga completed,” Garcia said during a meeting with the 93-1 lot occupants and officials from the state-run Pag-Ibig Fund and Cebu City Government on Thursday, July 4.

(What do we expect by then? During that day (Aug. 8), it will be the Pag-Ibig who will report to us who submitted the complete documents.)

The housing loans through Pag-Ibig Fund are required for the 5,836 beneficiaries to purchase the lots they occupy from the Provincial Government, which owns the 93-1 lot situated in Cebu City.

The governor said individuals with incomplete documents might face penalties for delayed applications. The Capitol may also issue notices to vacate those who fail to comply. These notices would then serve as the basis for ejectment cases in court.

Some of the documents required are tax clearance, an approved subdivision plan, and other requirements discussed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, who attended the meeting on Thursday, urged beneficiaries to avail themselves of free legal services from the Office of the Vice Mayor, especially those who need special power of attorney or notarial services.

Representatives of assessor offices of Cebu City and Cebu Province, and the Cebu Provincial Legal Office also attended the meeting.

The beneficiaries consist of 44 homeowner organizations currently occupying a combined 51 hectares of land spread across barangays Busay, Luz, Lahug, Mabolo, Apas, Lorega, Kasambagan, Capitol Site, Tejero, Kamputhaw and Kalunasan in Cebu City.

Miram Loren, housing relationship officer of Pag-Ibig Fund, said that if all documents and requirements are complied with and submitted, the agency has 20 working days to approve the loan application of each beneficiary.

Once approved, Pag-Ibig Fund will pay the Provincial Government for the properties sold at fair market value. The beneficiaries will then become borrowers of Pag-Ibig Fund, with monthly amortizations over a maximum period of 30 years to own their occupied lots.

Beneficiaries are urged to prepare financially with the other payments such as documentary stamps, capital gains tax, and transfer costs for the processing of lot transfer.

This scheme aligns with the Provincial Ordinance 93-1 passed in 1993, which allows the Provincial Government to sell their properties to the occupants at a fair market value.

Background

Delays in the implementation of Ordinance 93-1 led to a land swap negotiation between Capitol and City Hall in 2006.

In August 2018, then Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña and then governor now Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III inked the deal and signed the Deed of Donation and Acceptance for the lots covered by 93-1.

Years later, the deal was voided after the Commission on Audit found that the two local government units entered into a contract without prior consent from state auditors.

In October 2022, Garcia opted to deal directly with the occupants of 93-1 lots to resolve the decades-long issue, tapping the Pag-Ibig Fund for assistance. / EHP