Guv Garcia travels to Russia for sisterhood pact, econ forum

CEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia left for Russia on Friday, May 31, 2024, to renew the sisterhood agreement with St. Petersburg and to speak at the Petersburg International Economic Forum.

She was accompanied by Provincial Board members Stanley Caminero, John Ismael Borgonia, Victoria Corominas-Toribio, Andrei “Red” Duterte, Michael Villamor, Thadeo Jovito Ouano, Glenn Anthony Soco, Ricardo Pepito and Loren Singco; business sector representatives Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president Mark Anthony Ynoc, MCCI board member Beverly Dayanan and MCCI executive director Marlen Bedia; provincial chief information officer Kathy Bethune, protocol officer Adrian Sollano, photographer Alex Badayos, and daughter Carissa Garcia.

Garcia is expected to arrive in Russia on Saturday, June 1, and to stay there until June 9.

The Cebu Provincial Government and St. Petersburg had already established a sisterhood agreement in 2009 during Garcia’s second term in office.

The agreement aimed to expand their cooperation in the fields of tourism, and socio-cultural and economic development. The deal was no longer renewed when Garcia exited the Capitol in 2013.

Next to Moscow, St. Petersburg is the most significant economic, cultural and scientific hub in Russia.

During Russian Ambassador Marat Pavlov’s visit to the Capitol in January, Garcia received an invitation to speak at the annual Russian business event for the economic sector in St. Petersburg, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend. / ANV, TPT