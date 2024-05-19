Guv Gwen to discuss tree removal concerns in Poro

GOVERNOR Gwendolyn Garcia will meet with stakeholders in Poro, part of the Camotes Group of Islands, following calls from church leaders and residents for the Provincial Government to reconsider the planned removal of over 700 trees for a road-widening project.

In a press conference on Friday, May 17, 2024, Garcia expressed her desire to listen to all sides and seek a "middle ground."

Garcia plans to convene a meeting with the involved agencies, stakeholders, the local government unit of Poro, church leaders, and residents to find a solution.

However, she clarified that it is the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) tasked with ensuring the environment is protected and preserved, balancing economic development and environmental protection.

"It pays to listen, maminaw sako (I will listen first)," Garcia said.

She assured that after considering all viewpoints, she will make a decision on the matter.

Call for Reconsideration

Rev. Fr. Joel Bonza, the parish priest of Sto. Niño Parish in central Poro, said in a press conference on Thursday, May 16, that the Capitol intends to expand the provincial roads from Barangay Mercedes, Esperanza, Adela, San Jose, and Daan Paz, covering more than 13 kilometers.

To pave the way for this project, about 700 trees need to be removed. The DENR has already marked a total of 714 trees of various species, including a century-old tree and others over 60 years old, for removal.

Bonza urged the Capitol to reconsider cutting the trees and instead include them in the road design or reconfigure the roads.

Bonza initiated a signature drive that has already collected 2,000 signatures to bolster their campaign; they also launched an online petition calling for the Provincial Government to reconsider the project.

Bonza clarified that they are not opposed to the project but believe a compromise is possible. They emphasized the need to preserve the trees while seeking a balance between economic growth and environmental protection.

He also acknowledged the concerns of residents and barangays supporting the road widening due to the potential danger posed by trees during strong typhoons, which may damage roads and hinder emergency responses.

Bonza stressed the importance of balancing the need for wider roads with the protection of trees and the environment to mitigate climate change. (EHP)