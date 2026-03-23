GUV hails athlete's grit

CEBU Gov. Pamela Baricuatro encouraged over 6,400 young athletes to show discipline and good character as they compete in the 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Meet.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Sunday at the Teodoro “Doring” Mendiola Sr. Sports Field and Track, Baricuatro reminded the participants that they represent more than just their schools and provinces.

“As governor of Cebu, I want you to know this: We believe in you. You are not just athletes — you are the future of Central Visayas,” she said.

She also praised the hard work it took to reach this level. “I know the hardships you've been through to get here… and that alone already makes you winners,” she added.

Baricuatro stressed that the games are “not just about medals” but about discipline, courage, and character. She said true champions are defined by resilience, respect, and perseverance.

The weeklong meet drew 6,430 delegates, including 5,263 athletes and 1,167 officials, according to organizers. Cebu City sent the largest team with 735 participants, followed by Cebu Province (671) and Bohol (669).

The governor also announced plans for a world-class sports arena in Cebu through a partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission. “That has been my dream — a place where athletes like you can train better, compete bigger, and dream even higher,” she said.

SunStar Cebu reported that MTD Philippines has proposed building the sports complex in Naga City under a public-private partnership. The company helped develop facilities for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in New Clark City.

Baricuatro urged athletes to give their best. “Whether you win or lose, what matters is that you gave your heart,” she said.

Outgoing DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez called the meet “very memorable” and welcomed athletes on behalf of incoming DepEd 7 Director Arturo Bayucot, who is still in Region 10 for the ongoing Northern Mindanao Regional Athletic Association Meet.

Hosted by City of Naga, the CVIRAA Meet will run through March 28 and serves as a qualifying event for the Palarong Pambansa. / CDF