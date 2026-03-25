Guv orders measures to ease queues, improve comfort at bus terminals

GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro has directed transport officials to prioritize passenger comfort and prevent overcrowding at Cebu’s major bus terminals this coming Holy Week, following concerns over long queues and commuter inconvenience.

Baricuatro emphasized the need to ensure that passengers will not have to endure long waiting times similar to past situations, when lines stretched as far as the vicinity of Elizabeth Mall.

“My instruction is to make sure that people are comfortable,” the governor said. “They should not have to suffer. We want to avoid a situation where passenger lines become excessively long, like before. I want people to feel at ease when they travel.”

Baricuatro ordered the deployment of free buses for vulnerable sectors, including those who may need additional assistance during travel.

She also stressed the importance of providing basic support services at the Cebu North and South Bus Terminals.

“We also have free buses for vulnerable sectors, and I want to make sure that water and medical assistance are available at both the south and north bus terminals,” she added.

The directive comes as authorities continue to manage passenger flow in key transport hubs, with the Provincial Government aiming to deliver safer, more efficient, and commuter-friendly travel conditions. (ABC)