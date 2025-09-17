Guv: Passengers can go down near universities

PASSENGERS traveling from southern Cebu can now disembark at designated bus stops near universities in Cebu City after Gov. Pamela Baricuatro successfully appealed to Mayor Nestor Archival to ease the point-to-point bus policy.

Baricuatro said on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, Archival has permitted buses to stop at the University of San Jose-Recoletos Basak campus and Cebu Institute of Technology-University.

“Thank God and I want to thank Mayor Archival for agreeing to it,” Baricuatro said in an interview.

Cebu City had earlier reinforced its long-standing rule requiring provincial buses to head straight to designated terminals, prohibiting roadside stops.

However, the measure drew complaints from students, senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities, who said the rule made commuting more difficult. / CDF