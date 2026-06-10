Guv pledges lower costs for proposed Cebu provincial festival

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro clarified her stance on the potential revival of a provincial cultural festival on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, assuring the public that any future event will incur significantly lower costs than its predecessor.
The governor addressed the issue following widespread online discussion regarding a possible alternative to the discontinued Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.
“It's not about me, you know, it's never about me,” Baricuatro said.
“We didn't upgrade that much for just a day of an event. But it doesn't mean that I won't support the creatives, I won't support our heritage. No, I want to give my full support,” she added.
Baricuatro, who expressed discontinuation of the previous P255-million festival format “Pasigarbo sa Sugbo” to prioritize healthcare funding, said that a redesigned provincial celebration remains feasible if spending is controlled.
“If we create another festival, we can do this,” Baricuatro said.
“We can showcase our talent, there is a symbol of our heritage, but of course, we cannot spend that much in our festival,” she added.
The governor did not provide a definitive timeline or budget ceiling for the proposed event, which social media pages recently suggested naming "Pasundayag sa Sugbo." (CDF)