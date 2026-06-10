Guv pledges lower costs for proposed Cebu provincial festival

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro clarified her stance on the potential revival of a provincial cultural festival on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, assuring the public that any future event will incur significantly lower costs than its predecessor.

The governor addressed the issue following widespread online discussion regarding a possible alternative to the discontinued Pasigarbo sa Sugbo.

“It's not about me, you know, it's never about me,” Baricuatro said.

“We didn't upgrade that much for just a day of an event. But it doesn't mean that I won't support the creatives, I won't support our heritage. No, I want to give my full support,” she added.