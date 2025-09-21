Guv proposes P11.9B ‘realistic’ budget for 2026

THE executive department of Cebu Provincial Government has proposed an P11.9 billion annual budget for 2026, a figure that the governor described as “realistic.”

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, in Cebu Province’s Facebook page, calls her proposed budget realistic and reflective of the Province’s true revenue capacity, adding it aims to put an end to what she called “bloated” budgeting.

The proposed budget is 52.4 percent less than the 2025 annual budget, which was P25 billion.

Baricuatro described the amount as “bloated” and “looks impressive despite the Capitol’s inability to meet its revenue targets.”

Allocations

The proposed allocation earmarks P1.3 billion for hospital upgrades and P1.45 billion for infrastructure projects.

Baricuatro said the funds were balanced to avoid neglecting the province’s strained healthcare system.

“More or less, our distribution of the budget for infrastructure and healthcare is even because we do not want to focus wholly on infrastructure while our hospitals are a mess,” Baricuatro said.

A portion of the budget will also be allocated for the construction of Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office’s relief warehouses in the cities of Carcar and Danao.

The Provincial Nutrition Council also gets a major share as Baricuatro aims to bring down the malnutrition rates in municipalities with a high prevalence.

The proposed 2026 budget is scheduled for deliberation and approval by the Cebu Provincial Board. / CDF