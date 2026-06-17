Guv questions Garcia’s swift hospital admission after arrest

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro questioned the alleged “VIP” treatment given to former Capitol consultant Byron Garcia following his June 11, 2026 arrest, demanding to know how he secured hospital admission so quickly.

“I also questioned nganung nakasud dayon didto in less than an hour when ang atong mga patients nga naa nay mga brain dead dira lisud kaayo isulod,” Baricuatro said.

(I also questioned how he was able to get admitted there in less than an hour, when even our patients who are already brain-dead have a very difficult time getting admitted.)

The medical transfer occurred on Friday, June 12, a day before Garcia posted bail on Saturday, June 13, for gender-based online sexual harassment charges.

“I was rushed for medical treatment at the Talisay District Hospital at around 4:30 p.m. through the timely intervention of the rescue unit of the Talisay Rescue Emergency Assistance Team and eventually was transferred to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for further treatment and observation. Reason for this emergency? Police maltreatment,” read a portion of Garcia’s post on June 13.

“Can you force a 65-year-old senior citizen detainee diagnosed with poorly controlled diabetes in a cramped regular cell 16 sa meter size with 32 other detainee?” he wrote in his Facebook post on Tuesday, June 16.

When asked by the media about the regional electronic referral system in district hospitals and government-run hospital, she said, “Yeah, surprising. Maybe it’s your chance to ask Dr. Aquino.” (CDF)