Guv slams Frasco’s proposal for new Sogod airport

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro has dismissed as “ridiculous” the proposal of Cebu Fifth District Representative Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco to construct another international airport in Cebu, this time in the northern town of Sogod.

“Maghimo na sab siyag airport sa Sogod, wala pa gani niya nahuman ang Camotes. Daghan pa kaayo’g problema, naa pay wala nabayran diha sa airport sa Camotes, unya maghimo na sab siya’g Sogod,” Baricuatro said on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, referring to the unfinished airport project in Camotes Island.

(He’s planning to build another airport in Sogod, even though the one in Camotes isn’t finished yet. There are still so many problems — some people haven’t even been paid for the Camotes airport — and now he wants to start another one in Sogod.)

In media reports on Tuesday, October 21, Frasco pushed for the establishment of another international airport, saying the recent earthquake highlighted the need for an alternative to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

He said that if the earthquake’s epicenter had been in Mactan and the MCIA became inoperable, Cebu would need a backup facility to maintain air connectivity.

Frasco added that other major regions around the world, including Metro Manila, have multiple airports such as the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Clark in Pampanga, and the upcoming airports in Bulacan and Cavite.

He proposed Sogod as the potential site for the new international airport, describing it as a strategic location within his district that could help spur business and economic growth in northern Cebu. (CDF)