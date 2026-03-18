Guv strengthens price monitoring as 40 LGUs track essential goods

GOVERNOR Pamela Baricuatro has reinforced the Provincial Government’s commitment to keeping prices of essential goods in check, as at least 40 municipalities in Cebu now actively monitor basic commodities.

“I will not hesitate to take action to protect our consumers. That’s why we created the provincial price monitoring system, and thanks to God, the other municipalities, now 40, have very active price monitoring,” Baricuatro said.

The initiative aligns with efforts by local governments to reactivate Local Price Coordinating Councils (LPCCs), mandated under the Price Act, which aims to prevent unreasonable price increases and ensure consumers have access to affordable goods.

After a meeting at the Cebu Provincial Capitol, at least 25 LGUs committed to reviving their LPCCs, including cities like Bogo, Danao, and Mandaue, as well as several municipalities across the province.

Under the system, municipal councils report weekly prices of essential commodities, providing authorities with the necessary data to monitor market trends and take swift action if needed.

The Provincial Government emphasized that this coordinated approach helps maintain price stability, especially amid global events that could impact supply and costs.

Authorities continue to assure residents that supplies of basic goods remain stable and there is no need for panic buying, noting that Cebu has a sufficient buffer stock for at least three months.

The strengthened price monitoring measures highlight Cebu’s proactive approach to safeguarding consumers and ensuring transparency in the local market. (ABC)