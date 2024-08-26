Guv to back Sinulog if held at CCSC

AFTER the Cebu City Government backed the 2024 Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, the Provincial Government pledged full support for Cebu City’s 2025 Sinulog Festival, which is slated to return to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

In an interview after the 2024 Pasigarbo on early Monday morning Aug. 26, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia expressed her support for Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia’s plan to host the Sinulog Festival Grand Ritual Showdown and Street Parade at the CCSC.

The governor said this is the Capitol’s payback to the support that the City Government, under Acting Mayor Garcia, has given to the recently-concluded Pasigarbo sa Sugbo held on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“Grabe kaayo ang support nila. We did not even have to ask, just had to raise kung unsay gamiton. Si Neil (Odchigue) ang atong (Cebu City) tourism officer laid out tanan, ang traffic management plan, ang logistics,” the governor said.

[Their support is so great. We didn’t even have to ask, just had to raise what to use. Cebu City Tourism Officer Neil Odchigue laid out everything, the traffic management plan, the logistics.)

“I am just so touched that the Cebu City (Government) went all out sa (in its) support sa (to the) Province,” she added.

One Cebu Island

She said the Pasigarbo showcased the unity of One Cebu Island, encompassing not only the component cities and towns under the Provincial Government but also the three highly urbanized cities: Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

She emphasized that this year’s event saw Lapu-Lapu City, supported by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, as a competitor in the annual cultural dance showdown rather than as a guest.

Lapu-Lapu City’s Garbo sa Lapu-Lapu Festival placed third in the Ritual Showdown competition, while Mayor Chan placed third in the Best Mayor’s Introduction contest.

Meanwhile, at the Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2024 opening, Acting Mayor Garcia invited both the online audience and the grandstand spectators to join again for Sinulog 2025 at the CCSC.

“And I hope to see all of you again for Sinulog 2025 right here at the Cebu City Sports Center,” he said.

This year’s Sinulog Festival took place at the South Road Properties (SRP) under the leadership of Mayor Michael Rama, who has been serving a six-month suspension since May.

The governor, along with most Cebu mayors and officials, opposed the SRP venue due to safety concerns, withdrew their support. She urged Rama to move the festival back to the CCSC.

For over a decade, the Sinulog Festival Grand Ritual Showdown was held at the CCSC, with the street parade route running from General Maxilom Ave. to Osmeña Blvd.

When asked about Acting Mayor Garcia’s plan to move next year’s Sinulog Festival back to CCSC, Rama declined to comment during a phone interview on Monday.

Instead, he said he would address Garcia’s statements in a “huge” press conference, the date of which has not yet been set.

Rama had previously opposed the acting mayor’s plan, as it contradicted his own earlier decision to hold the Sinulog Festival for the third time at the SRP. / EHP