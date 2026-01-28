Guv urges Cebuanos to follow rules, avoid rallies during ATF 2026

CEBU Governor Pamela Baricuatro urged Cebuanos to follow the rules being implemented in line with the visit of delegates for the 45th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Tourism Forum (ATF) 2026 in Cebu on January 28–29.

“It will really reflect as Cebuanos and as host, mao na nga we are asking nga if there is any destabilization, do not get involved kay kani maka hasol ilabi na sa traffic. Unta nanghinaot ta nga peaceful lang ang atong Asean kay two days ra man sad ni,” Baricuatro said on January 28, 2026.

(It will really reflect on us as Cebuanos and as hosts, which is why we are asking that if there is any destabilization, do not get involved because it can cause trouble, especially with traffic. We hope our Asean event will remain peaceful since it will only last for two days.)

This was Baricuatro’s appeal, as she also posted on social media a list of things that should and should not be done during the visit of foreign delegates in Cebu.

Included in this is avoiding participation in any rallies and caravans near the summit venues.

“Please do not participate in any caravans, noise barrage or rallies during the summit. These activities can disrupt traffic, strain security, and affect the smooth flow of the event,” Baricuatro said.

She added that it is important to support the organizers to ensure safe and orderly activities in Cebu.

She also urged the public to be responsible and welcoming to visitors from different countries.

In doing so, the unity of Cebuanos can be showcased, which may attract more investments, tourism, and international partnerships.

As she attends the Asean event, Baricuatro also promised to promote tourist destinations in Cebu province that foreign visitors may also visit in the future.

The event is expected to draw around 5,000 visitors from 11 countries, who, aside from tourism, will also discuss regional and global issues, including the South China Sea and the West Philippine Sea. (ANV)