Guv urges Pag-IBIG to form special guidelines

CEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has reiterated her call for the state-run Pag-Ibig Fund to collaborate with the Provincial Government in establishing special guidelines for the sale of government lots, particularly in reference to the 93-1 transaction.

Speaking after filing her certificate of candidacy for reelection in the May 2025 elections on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, Garcia said this issue would be one of her top priorities should she win a third and final term as governor.

“Matagaan unta og final resolution ang kaning mga nag-puyo sa 93-1 lots nga unta nga inabagan sa Pag-IBIG, nga hangtud karon kay sige ta og contact sa kaulohan, nga aduna tay gihangyo nga usbon ang gamay lang nga proseso, nga maka-angkon nga gyud sila sa ilahang lots,” said Garcia.

(I hope that a final resolution will be given to those residing in the 93-1 lots, with assistance from Pag-IBIG, as we’ve been continuously reaching out to the central office. We’ve requested a slight adjustment in the process, so they can finally acquire ownership of their lots.)

Garcia said the Capitol has already sent letters and made phone calls to Pag-IBIG. However, they have yet to receive a response, and no action allegedly has been taken by Pag-IBIG officials regarding their request.

Garcia said the special guidelines aim to ease the process.

Currently, based on Pag-IBIG guidelines, beneficiaries are required to secure the deeds of sale and transfer of lot titles from the provincial government before the Pag-IBIG Fund proceeds can be released.

Garcia, however, said the Provincial Government cannot directly sign the deed of sale, as documentary proof of transferring provincial-owned lot titles to beneficiaries, as no payment has been made yet.

“Before they can release the payment, I am required to sign first the deed of sale; however, I am not allowed to do that because this is a government lot and I do not own it. I will be held liable before the Office of the Ombudsman if that happens,” Garcia said.

“I requested them to make policy changes if we can set a meeting with the vice president of the Pag-IBIG,” she added.

The housing loans from the Pag-IBIG Fund are essential for the 5,836 beneficiaries to purchase the lots they currently occupy from the Provincial Government, which owns the 93-1 property in Cebu City.

On Aug. 8, Garcia made public their first request to Pag-IBIG after the latest meetings of over 5,800 occupants of 93- lots in finalizing the deadline for submitting their loan applications to Pag-IBIG.

The beneficiaries consist of 44 homeowner organizations currently occupying a combined 51 hectares of land spread across barangays Busay, Luz, Lahug, Mabolo, Apas, Lorega, Kasambagan, Capitol Site, Tejero, Kamputhaw and Kalunasan in Cebu City.

Under the transaction between the beneficiaries and Capitol, once the loan is approved, Pag-IBIG Fund will pay the Provincial Government for the properties sold at fair market value.

The beneficiaries will then become borrowers of Pag-IBIG Fund, with monthly amortizations over a maximum period of 30 years to own their occupied lots.

This scheme aligns with the Provincial Ordinance 93-1 passed in 1993, which allows the Provincial Government to sell their properties to the occupants at a fair market value. / EHP