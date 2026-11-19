Games on Sunday (Nov. 22,

Pinamungajan Sports Complex)

2:00 p.m. - Compostela vs. Liloan

3:30 p.m. - Mandaue vs. Lapulapu

5:00 p.m. - Talisay vs. Naga

6:30 p.m. - Aloguinsan vs. Sibonga

THE exciting and tension-filled action in the Cebu Governor’s Cup 18-Under basketball tournament shifts to the town of Pinamungajan, Cebu, as the competition enters the quarterfinal round this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

The winners of last weekend’s Sweet 16 matches this time will vie for semifinal berths.

One of the most anticipated matchups is the rematch between powerhouse teams Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City at 3:30 p.m.

As fans may recall, Lapu-Lapu stunned Mandaue, 70-69, on opening day last Sept. 28 at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Mandaue appeared headed for an easy victory after building a commanding 20-point lead, 43-23. However, Lapu-Lapu mounted a furious rally in the closing stages and pulled off a stunning comeback victory.

Another matchup expected to draw plenty of fan interest is the rivalry between neighboring cities Talisay and Naga. Game time is set at 5 p.m.

Compostela will take on Liloan in the 2 p.m. curtain-raiser, while Aloguinsan and Sibonga will collide in the 6:30 p.m. main game of the quadruple-header.

Aloguinsan is coming off an impressive victory over Argao last Sunday, while Sibonga also scored a major upset against Ginatilan in the Sweet 16.

Tournament commissioner Bertoni Salazar explained that coaches and team representatives agreed to hold the quarterfinal games in Pinamungajan to avoid potential disputes, with the town serving as a neutral venue.

He added that the decision was also made in response to the request of Governor Pamela Baricuatro, whose roots trace back to Pinamungajan.

Meanwhile, Minglanilla is scheduled to host the semifinal games on Nov. 29, followed by the championship series starting Nov. 30. / JBM