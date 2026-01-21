Gwen Garcia defends health sector achievements amid criticism

FORMER Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia pushed back against criticisms that her administration neglected the province’s health sector, highlighting infrastructure projects and programs she spearheaded since taking office in 2004.
In a series of Facebook reels posted in her Facebook page titled “Part 2 of Gwen Garcia’s contribution to health care in Cebu Province” on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Garcia cited the construction and upgrading of provincial hospitals, procurement of life-saving medical equipment such as dialysis machines, and expansion of services catering to indigent patients as evidence of her administration’s long-term commitment to health care.
“The Provincial Government of Cebu, during Gwen Garcia’s second round as governor focused on structural long-term investments rather than short term cosmetic interventions, especially benefiting rural and island areas,” a portion of the video stated.
According to the video, during her tenure, Garcia’s administration invested in the completion of key hospital projects across the province, strengthened barangay-level health services, and ensured sustained operation of dialysis centers and other critical care facilities.
Garcia’s response comes amid renewed debate over provincial health priorities, with critics questioning past allocations and project implementations. (CDF)