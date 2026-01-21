Gwen Garcia defends health sector achievements amid criticism

FORMER Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia pushed back against criticisms that her administration neglected the province’s health sector, highlighting infrastructure projects and programs she spearheaded since taking office in 2004.

In a series of Facebook reels posted in her Facebook page titled “Part 2 of Gwen Garcia’s contribution to health care in Cebu Province” on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, Garcia cited the construction and upgrading of provincial hospitals, procurement of life-saving medical equipment such as dialysis machines, and expansion of services catering to indigent patients as evidence of her administration’s long-term commitment to health care.