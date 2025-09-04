Gwen Garcia defends typhoon aid distribution

The former governor was responding to claims from a representative of the NHA, who reportedly criticized the Province's handling of the aid.

"I don't think he was entirely accurate in his statements," Garcia said.

She said the NHA wanted to limit its P712 million cash distribution to only a few local government units (LGUs), a move she said would have caused objections from other affected areas.

To ensure equitable distribution, Garcia insisted on using the Provincial Government's Dasig Sugbo Cards program.

"We used the Dasig Sugbo Cards, which are QR-coded and can only be redeemed in supermarkets and hardware stores, to make sure the assistance was really spent for its intended purpose," she said. "If we gave it in cash, we all know where some of it might end up: gambling, cockfights, drinking, and not on the needs of families."

Garcia said she had consistently requested that the NHA adopt her system, but her appeals were ignored.

She accused the agency of not acknowledging the extent of the damage, particularly the houses classified as totally damaged.

"What he wanted was to give to only certain LGUs, and the truth is, not all of those were the most severely affected," she said. "There were 350,000 listed across all LGUs. Even just P2,000 each would have helped everyone. But if only some received, who do you think people would blame? From the barangay captain, the mayor, the board members, up to me, we would be accused of hiding money because others got nothing. That’s why we pushed for the fairest way.”

The former governor questioned the NHA's slow response. "Why did it take them almost two years to face me with that P712 million? By that time, people had already rebuilt."

She said the agency was trying to impose its will on the local government without understanding ground realities.

Garcia also pointed out that the NHA's proposal went against a provincial ordinance that required all projects to be approved by the Provincial Board.

"They knew this. I even gave them a copy of the ordinance. Yet they went ahead without consultation," she said.

Garcia reiterated that the P712 million was welcome but insisted that it should be distributed fairly and through the Dasig Sugbo Cards to prevent misuse of government funds.

"We even offered to enter into a MOA (memorandum of agreement) and provide full documentation to prove proper distribution. But we insisted it should go through the Dasig Sugbo Cards to avoid wastage of government funds,” she said. (ABC)