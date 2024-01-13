Gwen not dancing alone

GOV. Gwendolyn Garcia will not dance alone during the celebration of the Sinulog sa Lalawigan on Sunday night, Jan. 14, 2024.

The provincial government announced she will be joined in the Sinulog dance by Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia and Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera.

Garcia is scheduled to dance with Minglanilla’s pride Sugat Kabanhawan Festival, the champion of Pasigarbo sa Sugbo 2023. Minglanilla Mayor Rajiv Enad is also expected to join Garcia in her dance offering.

Among those who will also dance are the members of the Provincial Board as well as the department heads of the Capitol.

Moreover, the provincial government confirmed that six senators will witness the Sinulog sa Lalawigan along with Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

The senators are expected to give a speech before the competition formally begins.

Spectators are also encouraged to bring images of the Sto. Niño during the collective dance or community dance that will take place.

Participating in the Sinulog sa Lalawigan are 16 competing contingents, who will perform in this order: Argao, Tudela, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Poro, Barili, City of Naga, Tuburan, Talisay City, Samboan, Madridejos, Carcar City, Moalboal, Toledo City, Consolacion and Carmen.

The Tribu Lumad Basakanon of Cebu City and the Minglanilla contingent will perform as guest contingents.