Gwen on Pam’s Sopa: Lies, defamation

A PUBLIC dispute has escalated between Governor Pamela Baricuatro and her predecessor, Gwendolyn Garcia, following Baricuatro’s first State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

In her Sopa, Baricuatro described the province she inherited as a place of neglect, stating she was “deeply heartbroken for the true state of our beloved province.”

She specifically cited the dilapidated condition of 16 provincial and district hospitals, pointing to a lack of basic supplies and significant manpower gaps. She also revealed that over P1 billion in the Special Education Fund (SEF) was largely unutilized.

In an interview with Brigada News FM Cebu on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, Garcia refuted these claims.

“I heard that already... Ang ako sab masulti sa iyang Sopa, pamakak, panuis, panaot address (I heard that already... What I can also say about her Sopa is that it’s a lying, distorting, and defaming address),” said Garcia.

Garcia defended her tenure by detailing significant investments in provincial hospitals, roads, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. She argued that the responsibility for day-to-day hospital and school repairs falls on their respective administrators, as their budgets already include funds for maintenance.

“And I would have to tell her or ang publiko dapat mahibaw nga that is the responsibility of the chief of hospital kay ang ilang budget includes depende kung unsa na kadako ang hospital whether you work at 25 bed or 50 or you work in a provincial hospital nga 100-250 [bed capacity] duna kay repairs and maintenance nga pundo downloaded na sa account sa hospital (And I would have to tell her, or the public should know, that it is the responsibility of the chief of hospital because their budget already includes it, depending on the size of the hospital. Whether you work in a 25-bed or 50-bed facility, or in a provincial hospital with 100 to 250 beds, there are funds for repairs and maintenance that are already downloaded to the hospital’s account),” Garcia said.

Baricuatro revealed that more than P1 billion in the SEF was left largely unutilized. She said the money could have been used for classrooms and teacher support.

Regarding the SEF, Garcia clarified that the P1.2 billion balance was the result of increased real property tax collections. She noted that the budget had been allocated to a 10-month school feeding program for students from kindergarten to Grade 12, with school repairs turned over to the mayors.

Likewise, Garcia emphasized the expansion of hospital bed capacity in provincial hospitals, along with the establishment of hemodialysis centers in Bogo, Carcar, Danao, and Balamban.

“This is something she has to study maayo tingali’g magtuon siya kaysa magsigi siya og TikTok (This is something she has to study—perhaps it’s better if she focuses on learning instead of constantly being on TikTok),” Garcia added.

Why it matters

This clash of assessment is not a typical exchange of post-election barbs. It highlights a fundamental difference in how the two administrations view the role of the Provincial Government and its priorities.

Garcia’s defense of her focus on large-scale infrastructure and capital projects reflects a strategy centered on long-term development. In contrast, Baricuatro’s focus on the alleged disrepair of public facilities suggests an emphasis on immediate, on-the-ground services.

Baricuatro’s narrative of a province in “ruin” could be used to justify a shift in budget allocation away from major construction projects toward maintenance and social services.

Conversely, Garcia’s counter-narrative frames her administration as fiscally responsible and focused on impactful, enduring projects. The public’s support for either of these views will influence the political landscape in the years to come. / ANV