Gwen quits PDP

CEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia has quit her membership in the Partido ng Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas Ng Bayan (PDP Laban), now PDP, citing the tension between her and suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, which has made her continued association with the party “untenable.”

However, Rama, who is currently in Russia, cried foul, saying he should not be blamed for the governor’s decision.

“Bati na. Mo-resign man gani ta, resign. Ayaw pagdamay sa akong ngan (That’s not good. If someone wants to resign, just resign. Don’t drag my name into it),” he told SunStar Cebu in a text message on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Garcia, in a press conference on Tuesday, said Rama’s administrative case, filed before the Office of the Ombudsman and petitioning for her suspension, prompted her to leave the political party.

“It might come as a surprise to others who really do not know the background and the reasons,” she said.

“You see, I have stayed with PDP-Laban since 2019, and have sucked it up with PDP Laban, but I did not ever think that a major official of the party itself would file a complaint against me before the Office of the President and ask for my suspension based on my decision to uphold the law as far as cultural heritage is concerned,” she added.

Garcia, in her May 28 letter to Jose Alvarez, president of PDP-Laban, also said that it is in the best interest of the party and herself for her to step aside to avoid any actions detrimental to the party.

Rama was elected as the PDP’s vice president for the Visayas in 2022. PDP was also the political party of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The tension between Garcia and Rama began in February when the governor issued a cease-and-desist memorandum, ordering the suspension of the civil works for Phase 1 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project in front of the Cebu Capitol Building, citing potential heritage violations.

Garcia ordered the CBRT contractor to stop the construction of a bus station near the Provincial Capitol.

The governor also ordered the project’s proponent, the Department of Transportation, to seek approval from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines based on the Grade 1 Level Heritage Protection under Republic Act 10066, or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009.

Garcia said Rama could have asked for clarification regarding the memorandum; instead, he filed the administrative complaint against her on March 23, marking his disagreement with her decision.

Garcia said she has no plans to join any national political party at the moment.

Instead, she said, she will continue to lead her local political party, One Cebu, which has the majority of the officials in the province as members and is aligned with the party’s goals.

She said her resignation from the PDP will not affect her relationship with other party members. / EHP