Gwen, Raymond among last day filers

Meanwhile, Gwen’s vice gubernatorial bet turned out to be Provincial Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco, who filed his COC around 4:31 p.m. on Oct. 8, just 29 minutes before the Comelec filing deadline.

This will be the second time that Gwen and Soco will be running together. The first time they did was in 2010.

Soco ran for vice governor in 2010 and 2013, and both lost to former vice governor Gregorio Sanchez and former vice governor Agnes Magpale, respectively. He said he volunteered to run for vice governor with Garcia after learning she has no running mate yet.

“I felt that the governor needs to have a vice gubernatorial candidate who has supported her program all throughout,” said Soco in an interview.

“We are always starting something that has made unprecedented progress in the entire province of Cebu, and I fully support the governor in her programs and advocacies, and I felt that she needed a vice governor, who has always been there,” he added.

Running against Soco was former Interior undersecretary Joselito Ruiz, who filed his COC on Oct. 7, Tuesday.

Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, in a separate interview, said Garcia tried to ask him to be her running mate, however, he decided to run for second district representative.

Meanwhile, Gwen’s brother, Third District Rep. Pablo John “PJ” Garcia, who was one of the early bird filers for reelection, has withdrawn his COC and was replaced by his wife, Karen Hope Flores-Garcia.

The congressman said he wants to study law and public administration outside the country.

His wife Karen was a graduate of Mass Communications from the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu. She also finished a Master’s Degree in Public Management at UP.

Meanwhile, Gwen will be challenged by PDP-Laban Visayas vice president Pamela Baricuatro, who filed her COC for governor on Tuesday.

Baricuatro was accompanied by the PDP-Laban president for Visayas, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, who was recently dismissed by the Ombudsman for nepotism charges.

Baricuatro, a businesswoman and philanthropist, refused to comment further about her candidacy, saying she would call for a press conference to answer the questions of the media.

Garcia-Daluz tandem

The acting mayor’s tandem with Jose Daluz III has become official after Raymond, Kusug’s standard bearer, and the former chairman of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and Panaghiusa chairman, filed their COCs for mayor and vice mayor, respectively, on Tuesday, the last day of COC filing.

Along with Raymond and Daluz were the group’s candidates for councilors in the north and south districts.

Candidates for the north district were incumbent Councilors Pastor Alcover, Joel Garganera, Edgardo “Jaypee” Labella II, Sambag 1 Barangay Captain Ailien Guardo, Kamputhaw Barangay Councilor Harold Go, Rogelio “RJ” Osmeña, Glena Bontuyan and Winston Pepito for the north district, while aspirants for the south district were incumbent Councilors James Anthony Cuenco, Rey Gealon, Renato “Junjun” Osmeña, Basak Pardo Barangay Captain David “Dave” Tumulak, Kinasang-an Barangay Councilor Opel Abellanosa, Tisa Barangay Councilor Jeson Guardo, Eugene Labella and Pie Abella for the south district.

Pressed on what made him decide to run for mayor, Garcia said every vice mayor dreams of becoming a mayor someday.

“It has crossed my mind several times in the past already, but I really did not look seriously at it until I became an acting mayor,” he said.

If elected as mayor, Raymond said he will focus on completing the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), addressing the flooding and health sector and solving the traffic situation.

Garcia said the CCMC remains finished even after 10 years, and he is looking forward to its gradual completion, considering that the seventh floor was completed under his watch as acting mayor.

On flooding, he said that aside from the usual short-term solutions such as declogging and desilting, dams and catchment basins would be a good remedy.

He added he will also try to solve the traffic problem, even if it may be an impossible task.

He also said he will invite more investors to develop more substations, trains, cable cars, or any mass transit.

He said there are a lot of things that need to be done in the city, adding that five months are not enough.

Raymond became acting mayor after Rama was preventively suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman for six months.

Rama, who filed his COC for reelection on Oct. 3, was also dismissed by the Ombudsman after he was found guilty of nepotism charges.

On his partnership with Daluz, Raymond said it is a “match made in heaven” that will continue and flourish for the elections in May.

When asked what took them so long to announce their lineup, Garcia said they had a hard time when their parties merged due to the abundance of their numbers.

The group also includes North District Rep. Rachel del Mar in its lineup. Del Mar filed her COC on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Daluz, if elected as vice mayor, said his focus will be housing, health and water supply.

Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan

The Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) led by mayoralty aspirant, Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival, and his vice mayor, former mayor Tomas Osmeña, filed their COCs on Tuesday.

Joining them were their candidates for councilors.

For the north district, BOPK is fielding former councilors Alvin Dizon, Sisino Andales, Alvin Arcilla, Nyza Archival, Mayor Rama’s former chief-of-staff Mat Eric Medalle, former Tejero barangay captain Jessielou “Jing-Jing” Cadungog, Manuel Gordon and Dr. Boy Abella, while aspirants for the south district are incumbent Councilor Jose Lorenzo Abellanosa, former councilor Eugenio Gabuya Jr., former Regional Intelligence Division 7 head Paul Labra, Rocky Alcoseba, Bob Cabarrubias, Oliver “Boyet” Ocampo, Michelle Abella and Ian Osmeña.

Councilor Mary Ann de los Santos and former congressman Rodrigo Abellanosa are BOPK’s candidates for north and south district representatives, respectively.

Archival said in an interview with reporters on Tuesday that he is very ready for the upcoming elections, considering the support of the people during the filing of COC.

He said if elected, he will focus on the problems of traffic, health, flooding and housing, among others.

Archival said BOPK’s support will be his edge in the mayoral race.

He said BOPK is still alive and that they are backing every people who are supporting them.

De los Santos, for her part, said she has been long certain of her political aspirations, even if it means running against Kasambagan Barangay Captain and Association of Barangay Councils President Franklyn Ong, who was a former member of BOPK.

Ong is running for congressman under his coalition with Rama’s Partido Barug.

De los Santos said that her going against Ong is nothing personal.

Mandaue congressional bet

Mandaue City Treasurer Regal Oliva has officially entered the political race after she filed her COC for the city’s lone district representative on Tuesday.

Oliva will be challenging incumbent Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Quano Dizon.

In a statement, Oliva said the people of Mandaue City need more options.

“We will not leave Mandaue with only one choice for Congress. I can serve better and legislate more laws for the city,” Oliva added.

She also expressed her desire to “end the abuse of power” in Mandaue City and her commitment to stepping up for the city’s residents.

Her priority projects, if elected, will include improving education and creating jobs to alleviate poverty.

Oliva, who will run under the banner of Team Mandaue, officially resigned from her post as city treasurer at 3 p.m. after filing her COC, as she expressed her hope to end political dynasties in the city.

Meanwhile, suspended Man-daue City Mayor Jonas Cortes, who is seeking reelection for his final term in the 2025 midterm elections, outlined his key priorities if reelected. This includes the establishment of a dialysis center with plans to partner with a private entity to expedite its operations.

Cortes, who is serving a one-year suspension without pay, was also recently dismissed from service by the Ombudsman, which found him guilty of grave misconduct for allowing the continuous operation of a cement batching plant without the necessary business and environmental permits.

Cortes’ Team Mandaue includes Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, who is seeking reelection, and board member candidates Jesse James Go and Malcolm Sanchez.

Husband-wife tandem

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and his wife, Lone District Rep. Cynthia “Cindi” Chan, have swapped positions for the May 2025 elections, with Ahong running for congressman this time while Cindi will gun for the mayoralty seat.

The husband-wife tandem filed their COCs on Tuesday.

Ahong will be competing with Ryan Yuson, while Cindi will contest the mayoral post against former mayor Paz Radaza, who filed her COC on Oct. 7.

When asked what prompted them to switch positions, Ahong told reporters in a press conference after the COC filing that he will have more time to look into the city’s existing problems if elected to Congress.

Ahong said Cindi deserves an opportunity to become the “mother” of Lapu-Lapu City.

“Mas mapalapdan pa ni Mayor Ahong ang iyang pagpamalagad. Kahibaw ta sa trabaho sa usa ka executive abtan og gabie sa pagpamirma pwerte kabaga. Gusto si Mayor Ahong musuroy sa matag suok sa matag lugar unya mutanaw sa problema,” Ahong said in Cebuano.

(Mayor Ahong’s service can still be expanded. We know that the work of an executive can stretch late into the night with all the paperwork. Mayor Ahong wants to visit every corner of every area to see the problems firsthand.)

“I think Mayor Ahong and Mayor Cindi are still the same, still one,” he added.

Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy will seek reelection. He will be challenged by Michael Dignos of PDP-Laban.

Completing the Team Kaabag slate are the 11 reelectionist councilors and a barangay chieftain. They are Councilors Annabeth Cuizon, Efren Herrera, Climaco Tatoy Jr., Emilio Galaroza, Joseph Pangatungan, Joergen Eyas-Book, Jun Alforque, Susan Baring, Jan Vincent Dela Serna, Ariane Yap, Celestino Aying and Canjulao Barangay Captain Rufo Bering.