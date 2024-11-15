Gwen urges investors to choose Cebu

CEBU Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia highlighted Cebu’s effective strategies for engaging the private sector in key investments and developmental projects that create job opportunities for Cebuanos and address critical community needs.

Speaking at the Apic World Pension, Social Security, and Sovereign Wealth Funds Summit on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, Garcia encouraged investors to consider partnerships with the Cebu Provincial Government, emphasizing the ease and efficiency of such collaborations.

Held at The Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club in Hong Kong, the summit brought together senior policy leaders, chief executiveo officers, and investment professionals, along with leaders from institutional asset management, pension funds, and sovereign wealth funds from over 100 countries, the Cebu Public Information Office reported.

The event marked the first in-person gathering of its kind since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Garcia, in a panel discussion, tackled the Capitol’s ongoing partnership with the consortium Acciona Energia Global, a Spanish company that is a world leader in renewable energy production; and Freya Renewables, for the construction, maintenance, and operation of a 150-megawatt (MW) solar power plant in Daanbantayan.

“What would have taken them a year-and-a-half to just hurdle — the lot owners and going through government regulations — we’ve accomplished in six months,” Garcia said. “They are seeing how effective it is to partner with the Provincial Government of Cebu,” she added.

To construct the solar power plant, the consortium is financing the project while the Province, exercising its right of eminent domain, has filed an expropriation case for the necessary properties.

The Capitol has also worked closely with national agencies and power regulators to expedite permit applications and address other project concerns. With this progress, Garcia added that Acciona Energia is already considering two more solar power plants in Cebu: one in Toledo City and another in Dumanjug. Each plant will have a 150 MW capacity, bringing the partnership’s total power output to 450 MW.

The agreement will see the development of multiple renewable energy facilities across the southern part of the province, significantly lowering electricity costs and enhancing Cebu’s energy sustainability.

“So, now we are going to start, already acquiring land for the western part of Cebu in Toledo City and that’s for another 150 megawatts. Plans are at hope; lands have been identified for another 150 megawatts in the southwestern part of Cebu, for a total of 450 megawatts,” said Garcia.

Garcia was joined by Leong Cheung, chief strategy officer of the Exchange Fund Investment Office of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority; Torsten Albrecht, principal investment officer of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; and Robert John Cosico, deputy chief executive officer of Pag-ibig Fund, during the panel discussion. / CDF