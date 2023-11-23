Gwen: You can’t use Capitol lot for BRT

GOV. Gwendolyn Garcia has turned down the request of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project management to use the land owned by the Cebu Provincial Government in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City as a CBRT bus station.

World Bank transport specialists visited Garcia at the Capitol on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023 to convey their request, but the governor rejected it, according to the Cebu Provincial Information Office.

The National Food Authority (NFA) currently occupies the Banilad lot in question, and the governor even pushed the NFA out of that spot so the Capitol could use it for income generation.

The governor wants the NFA to move to the Government Center in Sitio Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, or inside the Department of Agriculture’s property on M. Velez St. in order to turn the Banilad lot into a source of revenue for the Cebu Provincial Government.

The World Bank is one of the financial loan grantors for the $228.5-million CBRT project.

The World Bank delegation included senior transport specialists John Richardson and Sri Kumar Tadimalla, and senior environmental specialist Agnes Balota.

Chinese contractor Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd. is currently undertaking work on Package 1 of the CBRT project, worth more than P900 million, that involves building the infrastructure to cover the 2.38-kilometer bus route from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Boulevard.

Package 2 is composed of the routes from the Capitol to the Cebu IT Park in Barangay Lahug and another route from the CSBT to the South Road Properties (SRP).

Package 3 will include routes from the Cebu IT Park to Barangay Talamban and from the SRP to Talisay City.

Earlier this month, CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong revealed that a Package 4 will be added: a dedicated lane from barangays Bulacao to Mambaling, extension of the alignment from Ayala to Cebu IT Park, a rotunda under the Mambaling flyover, and the conversion of a mixed traffic lane along the SRP coastal road and along F. Vestil St.