Monsoon disruption: Over 200 stranded in ports across the country as habagat persists

AT LEAST 215 passengers, truck drivers and cargo helpers were stranded in ports across the country on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2026, as the southwest monsoon disrupted sea travel. The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported widespread travel delays caused by the weather system, locally known as habagat. The sudden pause in sea trips left travelers and essential cargo waiting at port terminals nationwide.

Central Visayas hardest hit

Central Visayas recorded the highest number of affected passengers and cargo, with 85 people stranded in several ports across Cebu and Bohol. The rough weather also grounded 44 rolling cargo units and eight vessels in the region.

The PCG reported that affected facilities in Central Visayas included Polambato Pier, Hagnaya Port, Taloot Port, Cogtong Bay, Anda Bohol, Hagutapay Port, Pilar Port and Poro Port. In addition, two vessels and 10 motorbancas sought shelter in the area due to unfavorable sea conditions.

Nationwide impact across 22 ports

Across the country, the PCG monitored 22 affected ports, reporting a total of 105 rolling cargo units and eight vessels stranded. Dangerous sea conditions also forced 19 vessels, 10 motorbancas, six tugboats and three barges to seek shelter across Western Visayas, Bicol and Southern Tagalog.

The PCG advised passengers and maritime stakeholders to continue monitoring weather updates and strictly follow safety protocols as habagat persists.

Heavy rains and thunderstorms ahead

The southwest monsoon remains the main weather system affecting parts of the Philippines, bringing rains and potentially hazardous conditions. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) previously announced the onset of the habagat season, noting that it may bring occasional to frequent rains and thunderstorms over affected areas.

Pagasa continues to monitor weather conditions and advises the public to take precautionary measures against the monsoon's potential impacts. As hazardous seas and heavy rains continue, staying updated on official advisories remains crucial for all sea travelers and coastal residents. / JGS