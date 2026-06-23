Habagat keeps Cebu cloudy, rainy

THE southwest monsoon (habagat) will continue to bring cloudy skies and intermittent rain to Cebu despite a tropical cyclone remaining far from the Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas said on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Mark Gales said the occasional rainfall being experienced in the region is solely due to the southwest monsoon and not the direct influence of typhoon Francisco.

Although the storm remains far from the region, Gales said it continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, resulting in unsettled weather conditions across Central Visayas.

He said the cyclone is drawing in the monsoon flow and generating rough coastal waters.

Gales advised operators of small sea vessels to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary sea travel because of rough sea conditions caused by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

“We should expect that sea conditions will not be calm. We have moderate to rough sea conditions, which can be dangerous, especially for small watercraft,” Gales said in Cebuano.

He added that generally fair weather is expected beginning Wednesday, June 24. / DPC