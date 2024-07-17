Habagat to bring scattered rain, thunderstorms to Cebu until July 18

THE southwest monsoon, known as habagat, will continue to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Cebu until tomorrow, July 18, 2024, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino.

Based on the latest Thunderstorm Advisory issued by the weather bureau at 9:45 a.m., moderate to heavy rain showers with lightning and strong winds are expected over the areas of Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Sogod, and Tuburan within the next 1 to 2 hours.

Similar weather conditions are currently affecting the towns of Medellin, San Remigio, and Bogo City, which may persist for the next 1 to 2 hours.

In general, moderate to occasionally heavy rain is anticipated over Western Visayas on July 17, 2024. By Thursday, July 18, moderate to heavy rains are likely across the region as the habagat continues to affect the western side of the country.

Light to moderate waves is also expected to impact sea travel on July 17 and 18.

As of this writing, the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has reported no cancellations of trips for the week.

Eclarino said that the low pressure area (LPA) located 200 km east-northeast of Surigao City is not expected to affect Cebu but will bring rain showers to Eastern Visayas, parts of Mindanao, and Southern Luzon.

He said that there is a ‘medium’ chance of it developing into a tropical depression.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant against flash floods and landslides due to the inclement weather. (Jerry Yubal, VSU Intern)