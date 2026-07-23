Habagat to continue soaking Cebu

THE southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, will continue to bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms across Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas until Friday, July 24, 2026, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Visayas.

“Due to the habagat (southwest monsoon) in Cebu and the rest of Central Visayas, we can expect scattered cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms,” Pagasa Visayas weather specialist Jhomer Eclarino said in a phone interview on Thursday, July 23.

“We can still expect occasional heavy rains that may trigger flooding and landslides,” Eclarino added.

Residents, particularly those living near rivers and other flood-prone areas, are advised to remain vigilant as the southwest monsoon continues to bring intermittent heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area that Pagasa had been monitoring over the past few days has intensified into a tropical depression. The weather system was given the local name Kiyapo.

Despite Kiyapo's development, Eclarino said the continued rains over Cebu are still being caused by the southwest monsoon.

Improved weather conditions are forecast by Saturday, July 25. (DPC)