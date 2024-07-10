Habal-habal driver arrested for ‘making fun of a woman’

A HABAL-HABAL driver landed in prison for allegedly making fun of a woman in Barangay Luz, Cebu City.

The 52-year-old married man, known only as Eddie, from Canduman Housing in Mandaue City was taken into custody by the two officers stationed at the Police Assistance Desk outside the Ayala mall at around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and subsequently turned over to the Mabolo Police Station.

Eddie, who was waiting for passengers, offered the 59-year-old victim, known as Lita from Barangay Bacayan, Cebu City, a motorcycle ride, saying, "Motor mam kay lami ang motor (Motor mam because motor is delicious)," according to an investigation conducted at the Mabolo Police Station.

Lita declined and carried on walking, but the habal-habal driver allegedly uttered jesting remarks once more.

Eddie was arrested as a result of the victim calling the police.

Eddie acknowledged saying those things during the police inquiry, but he did it without malice.

He claimed that he just wanted to emphasize how pleasant it would be to ride a motorcycle because it is an open air vehicle and can get them to their destination quickly.

Eddie claimed that Lisa even smiled and asked, "motor? city tour?" when he offered them a ride.

However, her companion informed him that a car will get them.

"Ako sila nga gitubag nga mas lami gyud ang motor kay makita nimo ang view, unya ang iyang nadungog kay ang word nga lami, mao na ang iyang nakoanan nako," Eddie said.

(I told them that riding a motorcycle allows them to see the scenery, which makes it more enjoyable, but she took offense when I said the word "lami").

"Niana ang iyang igsuon nga bag-o paman gud na siya diri, ana ko nga sorry lang gyud kaayo mam og na misinterpret to niyang koan kay ako wala koy intention kay ako namasahero ra ko," Eddie added.

(Her sister informed me that she was new to Cebu, and I said “I’m very sorry mam” if she misunderstood me because my only intention was to ferry passengers).

Nevertheless, Eddie asked Lisa for her forgiveness.

Lieutenant Colonel Janette Rafter, the deputy city director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office, stated this serves as a lesson for those who brought up words having two meanings.

She said the habal-habal driver can be charged with violating the Anti-Bastos Law or the Safe Spaces Act.

Also last week, the Abellana police arrested a man for telling a food server, "You are more delicious than the food." (AYB, TPT)