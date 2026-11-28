A 45-YEAR-OLD habal-habal (motorcycle-for-hire) driver was arrested following a hot pursuit operation after he was accused of sexually abusing an intoxicated female passenger whom he had brought to an inn in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

The suspect, identified only by his alias, Alfred, a resident of Mandaue City, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 27, following the incident reported to the Mabolo Police Station.

The complainant, a 28-year-old woman identified by her alias, Shaira, sought police assistance at around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 26.

According to the police, Shaira reported that she woke up inside the inn with her shorts removed, raising suspicions that the motorcycle driver who had brought her there had taken advantage of her intoxicated state.

Police immediately reviewed closed-circuit television footage in the area as part of their investigation.

The footage reportedly helped investigators identify the motorcycle’s plate number, which led to the suspect’s arrest.

During questioning, Alfred claimed that he had brought Shaira to the inn so she could rest.

He also reportedly told investigators that he was overcome by temptation after the woman hugged him.

The suspect is now facing a complaint for alleged violation of Republic Act 8353, or the Anti-Rape Law of 1997. / JDG