Habal-habal driver beaten for not returning pawned cellphone

A MOTORCYCLE taxi (habal-habal) driver landed in the hospital after his head was hit with a hard object around 7 a.m. on Friday, May 10. 2024, on M. Velez Street, Barangay Capitol Site, Cebu City.

Arman Sombelon, a resident of the said place with a live-in partner, sustained an injury on the back of his head.

His attacker, Arnel Abad, fled after the incident and is now being hunted by the police.

A woman only known as Linda spoke to SunStar Cebu that the two argued over the suspect's cell phone, which he was trying to redeem but the victim pawned the item to another person.

Due to his anger, the suspect struck the victim’s head with a hard object and then fled.

The victim vomited and was taken to the hospital.

According to the victim’s sister-in-law, Sunshine Martinito, 20, that Sombelon was in his parked motorcycle when after awhile, somebody informed them that he was beaten. (GPL, TPT)