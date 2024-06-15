Habal-habal driver dies, delivery app rider hurt after van struck them in Banilad, Cebu City

A habal-habal driver passed away and the rider of a delivery app was also hurt after a multi-purpose van struck them on Governor Cuenco Avenue, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, past 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

According to some witnesses, the habal-habal driver was waiting for passengers, while the Grab rider was waiting for his order in front of a fast food chain when they were hit by the white Toyota Innova (AXA 7841) driven by Romel Paloma.

The van first struck the habal-habal driver, then crashed into a post, and finally hit the Grab rider, who was thrown due to the force of the impact.

The habal-habal driver was identified as Basilio Lopez, Jr., a 55-year-old widower from Barangay Babag 2, Cebu City, and the Grab rider as Ryan Labita, 28, of Barangay Pagsabungan, Mandaue City.

An ambulance from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rushed the victims to the nearest hospital; however Lopez died later from serious injuries.

Lopez reportedly sidelined as a habal-habal driver in addition to running a flower farm in Babag 2. (AYB, TPT)