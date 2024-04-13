Habal-habal driver nabbed for mauling wife who allegedly refused to make love

A MOTORCYCLE-FOR-HIRE (habal-habal) driver was arrested after beating his wife for allegedly being refused a chance to have sex at dawn on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Sitio Wangyu, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The 33-year-old suspect, Ranie Cardaño Tagalog alias Bong, a resident of the said place, is now being held at the Mambaling Police Station.

His wife Dyesebel, 34, whose real name is withheld, claimed that Bong punched her in the leg, shoulder, and back, when he arrived home.

The suspect also grabbed a plastic chair and threw it at her.

As a result, the victim asked assistance from the barangay tanods and the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

But according to Tagalog, it was his wife who attacked him first and he even showed his injury in the arm.

The couple allegedly got into an argument almost often because the husband would return home late from playing mahjong at their neighbor's house.

Tagalog expressed regret for what he had done, but he added that if his wife would not forgive him, he was ready to face the accusations made against him.

The suspect will be facing a charge for violating Republic Act 9262 or the Anti-Torture Law.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man identified as Ronnel Marata, who broke his neighbor’s plant pots and assaulted a female tanod, was taken to the Guadalupe Police Station.

The incident took place around 7 p.m. on Friday, in Barangay Kalunasan's Sitio Sabusteha Oppra. Cebu City.

Marata, a resident of the said place, acknowledged his error and said he was intoxicated when he made it.

He claimed he was unable to recall what he had done.

Marata felt bad about what he had done and made a promise to abstain from heavy drinking in order to avoid making the same error again. (AYB, TPT)