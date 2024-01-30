Habal-habal driver nabbed for P340,000 shabu in Talisay

A MOTORCYCLE-FOR-HIRE (habal-habal) driver was arrested in a buy-bust past 11 p.m. Monday, January 29, 2024, in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City, Cebu.

The anti-illegal drug operation was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of Talisay City Police Station City under the supervision of Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua that resulted in the arrest of Gilbert Niaga Daclan, 45.

Seized from Daclan were 50 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P340,000 and a .45 pistol with four live rounds.

The Talisay City DEU conducted the buy-bust in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency after validating reports that the suspect was involved in the sale of illegal drugs. (DVG, TPT)