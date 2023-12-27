Habal-habal driver nabbed for touching girl’s leg

A 44-year-old motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver ended up behind bars after he touched the leg of a young woman wearing tight short pants.

The event happened in Sitio Awayan, Barangay Poblacion 3, Carcar City, southern Cebu, on Monday night, December 25.

The suspect, Joel Ragas Lapiña, 44, from Sitio San Roque, Barangay Liburon, was drinking liquor at a store, where the 18-year-old Grade 11 student only known as Rachel, from Barangay Perrelos, also bought a facemask.

Upon noticing the girl, Lapiña gave her a serious glare before hitting her left buttock, causing the victim to panic and call for assistance.

The police, who were roving nearby, immediately responded and arrested the suspect.

Lapiña begged for forgiveness from the victim, but the girl was adamant on bringing a case against him.

But after learning that the suspect is her classmate’s father, Rachel retracted her earlier statement and decided not to press charges. (GPL, TPT)