Habal-habal driver nabbed with P6.8M worth of shabu

A HABAL-HABAL (motorcycle taxi) driver was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Central Visayas (PDEA 7), together with the Guadalupe Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office, around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, in Sitio Upper Kamanggahan, Barangay Guadalupe.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect as alias Ryan, 25, a resident of Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Authorities seized 40 large packets of shabu weighing about one kilogram, with an estimated average market value of P6.8 million.

Also recovered from the suspect were the buy-bust money, a cellphone, and other pieces of evidence, which have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City.

According to PDEA 7 Information Officer Leia Alcantara, the agency conducted a six-month case buildup against the suspect after receiving information from a confidential informant.

Authorities said Ryan was allegedly capable of selling one kilogram of shabu every week supplied by a drug source already identified by PDEA 7.

Based on their records, the suspect had also been arrested in 2023 for an illegal drugs case.

The suspect is now under the custody of PDEA 7 at its office in Sudlon, Barangay Lahug, Cebu City. Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) are being prepared against him. (AYB/SunStar Philippines)