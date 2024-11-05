Habal-habal driver recovers motorcycle stolen by passenger

A MOTORCYCLE-FOR-HIRE (habal-habal) driver recovered his Honda Beat scooter on Monday, November 4, after a store owner from Barangay Tayud, Liloan, Cebu, returned it after learning that it was stolen.

According to Roque Quinaging Jr., on October 23, 2024, someone approached him to pawn the motorcycle for P5,000, and he accepted without questioning since he was busy tending to his store.

However, he later discovered on social media that the owner, Danny Geonzon, had posted about the motorcycle's disappearance, prompting him to contact the DyHP radio station to request assistance in turning over the motorcycle to the Highway Patrol Group (HPG 7) for fear of being accused of stealing the vehicle.

The owner also notified the radio station that they were at the HPG 7 headquarters to report the incident, thus the return of vehicle was arranged, with the owner vowing not to file a case as long as his motorcycle was returned.

According to Geonzon, he had just transported his wife to Cebu City and was on his way back home to Barangay Calajo-an in Minglanilla town when he decided to stop by Barangay Poblacion to pick up passengers.

There, the suspect requested that he be brought to Barangay Cogon Pardo in Cebu City and offered him P700.

He hesitated at first because he hadn't eaten breakfast yet, but eventually agreed due to the big amount offered by the suspect.

However, once in Cogon Pardo, the passenger instructed him to wait outside the sand and gravel store because he needed to see someone.

Moments later, the passenger returned and asked to be taken to a store in Parian because the person he was seeking for was not present.

When they arrived in Parian, the business was still closed, so the passenger asked to borrow Geonzon’s motorcycle because he needed to travel to his friend's house in Lorega to visit the person he intended to meet.

Geonzon stated he was initially hesitant to lend his motorcycle, but eventually agreed and handed over the key.

He only discovered after the suspect left that his motorcycle had been stolen.

"Mura kog na hypnotize sir kay bisan giingnan nako nga kita lang duha moadto ako lay drive nahatag man nako ang yawe, kay iyang giingon nga kung madala na nako ang akung amigo ma overload nata, nya madakpan ta sa traffic enforcer diha sa unahan, mao to ako nahatag," Geonzon said.

(I was like hypnotized, sir, because even though I told him I would drive, he said that if he found his friend, there would already be three of them in the motorcycle, and they might be apprehended by a traffic enforcer, so I gave him the key).

When the suspect did not return, he enquired at a hardware store in Parian whether their CCTV camera had captured the suspect, who was also identified by store staff as the same one who dumped them of P18,000 after promising to supply sand and gravel but failing to deliver the construction materials. (AYB)