Habal-habal driver shot dead in Barili

A HABAL-HABAL (motorcycle for hire) driver was found dead with a gunshot wound in the head on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 25, 2026, in Purok Buongon, Barangay Malolos, Barili in southwestern Cebu.

Police identified the victim as Rodel Ricafort, 36, a resident of Buongon.

The Barili Municipal Police Station received a tip from a concerned citizen and sent officers to the scene. The investigation is supervised by Maj. Mawi Arcilla, the station chief.

Citing initial information from the victim’s live-in partner, police said the shooter is known only as Vince and lives in Barangay Tuyokon, Aloguinsan, Cebu. The suspect may have been angry because the victim’s motorcycle nearly hit the suspect’s mother.

According to police, the victim was riding his motorcycle when the suspect allegedly shot him suddenly with a gun. The victim escaped.

The suspect allegedly chased him and shot him again, which led to his death.

Afterwards, the suspect then fled on a scooter toward Aloguinsan.

Police were reviewing security camera footage from the area to check if it had captured the actual shooting and the suspect’s face. / JDG