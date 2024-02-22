Cebu

Habal-habal driver stabbed by drinking buddy during cockfighting argument

A HABAL-HABAL driver was stabbed in the abdomen by his drinking buddy following an argument in the middle of their drinking session.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Barangay Patong, Badian town.

Police identified the victim as Esmiraldo Requina Inilog, 40, single, a resident of the said place.

Inilog’s intestines emerged out of his abdomen as a result.

The 32-year-old suspect, Arnold Silvano Bismanos, also from the said barangay, was arrested by the police during a follow-up operation.

According to the police inquiry, the victim and the suspect talked about cockfighting while drinking with their friends.

But as their conversation went on, they got into a fight.

The suspect took a cockfighting blade and stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Inilog was rushed to the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital in Argao town after the incident. (With TPT)

