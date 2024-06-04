Habal-habal driver yields six kilos of shabu in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City buy-bust

A motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) driver yielded six kilos of suspected shabu worth over P40 million during a buy-bust at around 7:52 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Sitio Arko Ali, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.
The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the PNP Regional Drug Enforcement Unit 7 that resulted in the arrest of Joey Barandog Iñego alias Jojo, a 36-year-old habal-habal driver from Purok 1, Barangay Calabnugan, Sibulan, Negros Oriental.
Taken from Iñego were six kilos of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P40.8 million.
According to the police, Iñego is among the Top 10 Regional High Value Individuals.
He allegedly managed the distribution of illegal drugs from a New Bilibid Prison inmate in Muntinlupa City.
It is said that the suspect could get rid of seven kilograms of illicit substances each week in Negros Oriental and Metro Cebu,
The names of Iñego's downlines, who will be the target of the police's follow-up operations, have already been obtained. (AYB, TPT)