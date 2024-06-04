Habal-habal driver yields six kilos of shabu in Barangay Labangon, Cebu City buy-bust

Taken from Iñego were six kilos of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P40.8 million.

According to the police, Iñego is among the Top 10 Regional High Value Individuals.

He allegedly managed the distribution of illegal drugs from a New Bilibid Prison inmate in Muntinlupa City.

It is said that the suspect could get rid of seven kilograms of illicit substances each week in Negros Oriental and Metro Cebu,

The names of Iñego's downlines, who will be the target of the police's follow-up operations, have already been obtained. (AYB, TPT)