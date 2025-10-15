Habal-habal driver’s ‘killer’ nabbed

A SUSPECT in the killing of a motorcycle taxi driver in Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Kalunasan on Sunday, October 12, 2025, has been arrested by the Cebu City Police Office.

The suspect was identified as Kirk Blash Monteron Amasa, 21, from B. Aranas Extension, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City.

He was apprehended behind the Redemptorist Church, Barangay Kamputhaw, around 8 a.m. Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Amasa is accused of killing the victim, Dexter Nanong Dandan, 48.

According to Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, Cebu City Police director, his team at the Guadalupe Police Station, led by Police Captain Venstine Bontilao, tracked the suspect using CCTV footage showing him taking the victim’s motorcycle after the crime.

Authorities learned that the suspect went into a construction site behind the Redemptorist Church with the victim’s motorcycle.

He was under surveillance and was arrested on Tuesday while reporting for work as a construction worker, still in possession of the motorcycle.

The suspect admitted that he was hired to commit the crime in exchange for P3,000 and was promised ownership of the motorcycle if he succeeded.

He did not reveal to authorities who ordered the crime, saying all information would be provided to the police for follow-up operations.

CCTV footage showed the victim riding his motorcycle with the suspect as a passenger in Sitio Mahayahay. The two reportedly stopped and appeared to talk before the incident.

Within an hour, the motorcycle returned, but only the suspect was riding it, heading toward Gorordo, where he was again captured on city government CCTV.

Police recovered the motorcycle, the victim’s helmet, and the suspect’s clothing as seen in the CCTV footage.

The police will file murder charges against the suspect. (AYB)