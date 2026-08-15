Habal-habal passenger killed in Cebu City crash

A 28-YEAR-OLD female motorcycle-taxi (habal-habal) passenger died after falling off and being run over by an Isuzu Traviz that was reportedly attempting to overtake on Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2026.

The motorcycle driver was injured after their vehicle was sideswiped along S. Osmeña Jr. Blvd, Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City.

Police identified the deceased as Dubhe Glayr Gador, a resident of Villa Sebastiana St., Barangay Jagobiao, Mandaue City.

The motorcycle-taxi driver was identified as 64-year-old Silvino Bentoy, married, and residing in Sitio Dungo-an, Barangay Basak, Cebu City.

Meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle was identified as Joel Lumasag, 47, married, and a resident of Sitio Sunrise, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City.

According to the investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), CCTV and dashcam footage showed that the motorcycle-taxi and the vehicle were traveling in the middle lane toward Robinsons Galleria, with Bentoy ahead of Lumasag.

Upon reaching the area where the incident occurred, the motorcycle veered slightly to the left just as Lumasag was about to overtake it, causing the vehicle to hit the motorcycle and knock it over.

Gador fell from the motorcycle following the impact and was reportedly run over by the vehicle, resulting in her death.

Rescuers attempted to rush Gador to a hospital, but she could no longer be saved.

Bentoy told Superbalita Cebu that he was taking Gador to her workplace near Pier 3 when they were suddenly sideswiped by the vehicle. He said he did not realize that his passenger had fallen from the motorcycle.

Lumasag, meanwhile, defended himself, claiming he was driving slowly and did not notice the motorcycle.

He said he stopped only after hearing a loud thud.

As of this writing, Bentoy and Lumasag were in the custody of the TEU, while charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property were being prepared against them. / JDG