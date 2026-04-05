Hagnaya Port to regulate boarding during high tide

SHORT-TERM safety measures at Hagnaya Port will include regulating passenger movement during high tide and deploying adjustable boarding platforms, the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) 7 said.

In a statement issued Friday, April 3, 2026, Marina 7 said the measures were agreed upon during a March 31 coordination meeting with local and national stakeholders, following safety concerns after the Sept. 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck offshore Bogo City and affected nearby areas, including the port located in San Remigio town in northern Cebu.

The agency said the meeting focused on mitigating operational risks, particularly during high tide conditions that continue to affect passenger movement and vessel operations.

Closer coordination

Aside from regulating passenger flow and installing adjustable boarding platforms, Marina 7 said stakeholders also committed to closer coordination between vessel crew and port authorities to ensure safer and more efficient docking and boarding procedures.

Environmental compliance was also emphasized, with authorities reiterating proper waste segregation within port premises and aboard vessels, stressing that maintaining a clean and safe port environment is a shared responsibility.

However, Marina 7 did not specify whether there have been reported incidents or near-misses at the port since the earthquake, nor how frequently high tide conditions disrupt passenger boarding and vessel docking.

No timeline yet

The agency also did not provide a timeline for when the adjustable boarding platforms will be installed and become operational, or identify which entity will fund and maintain the equipment.

It also remains unclear whether permanent structural upgrades are being considered to address recurring tide-related risks at the port.

SunStar Cebu has reached out to Marina 7 through its official Facebook page via Messenger on Sunday, April 5, to seek clarification on these matters, but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.

The meeting was attended by Marina 7 officials led by Director Ronaldo Bandalaria, along with representatives from the Philippine Coast Guard, Cebu Port Authority, the San Remigio local government and shipping operators, including Island Shipping Corp. and Asian Marine Transport Corp.

Marina 7 said stakeholders committed to implementing both short-term and long-term measures to improve safety, efficiency and environmental management at Hagnaya Port. / CDF