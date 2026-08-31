Halad sa Pagtuo 2026

TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
HALAD sa Pagtuo is Cebu Province’s inaugural celebration of faith, heritage and devotion, held in commemoration of the province’s founding anniversary. The celebration brings together Cebuanos from various towns and cities through a series of religious, cultural and community activities that honor the province’s rich history and enduring traditions..
Anchored in the Cebuanos’ deep-rooted Catholic faith, Halad sa Pagtuo serves as both a expression of thanksgiving and a tribute to the people, culture and heritage that have shaped Cebu through the years. It features a parade of carrozas carrying the patron saints of the province’s 50 towns and cities, alongside cultural presentations that highlight a shared identity and a faith that continues to unite communities across generations.