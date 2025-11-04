Half of Cebu City submerged as ‘Tino’ triggers massive floods

AT LEAST 50 percent of Cebu City’s barangays were affected by widespread flooding brought by Typhoon “Tino” early Tuesday morning, November 4, 2025, according to Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, who chairs the city’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

Tumulak said strong winds started battering the city around 3:45 a.m. and subsided by 7:30 a.m., leaving many areas inundated and thousands of residents displaced.

“During the height of the typhoon, we had to keep our rescue teams inside malls for their safety because the winds were too strong,” Tumulak said. “After the winds subsided, we immediately deployed them to the most affected barangays in the city.”

Hardest-hit areas

Rescue operations remain ongoing in all affected areas, but Tumulak identified Barangays Talamban, Bacayan, and Basak Pardo as among those severely affected by flooding.

“There are barangays that we did not expect to be flooded, but now they are experiencing severe inundation,” he added.

In the mountain barangays, landslides have been reported in Busay, where barangay workers and personnel from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) are working together to clear the roads and make them passable again.

Power shutoff for safety

Tumulak said water supply from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) remains stable, but power interruption continues across the city.

“I admit that I was the one who requested the shutdown of power around 4:30 a.m. to ensure the safety of residents,” he explained. “The Visayan Electric Company is now inspecting power lines, and once the areas are cleared, they will inform the City Government before restoring electricity.”

He also urged all barangay captains to mobilize licensed electricians within their communities to help inspect electrical lines from houses to posts once power restoration begins.

Ongoing search and rescue

Tumulak confirmed that some individuals were swept away by floodwaters, while others have been found dead, although he could not yet provide an official number as retrieval operations are still ongoing.

He said the Philippine Coast Guard has also been requested to monitor river mouths and coastal areas for any possible sightings of missing persons.

Injured residents have been brought to the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) for treatment, and Barangay Health Workers (BHWs) have been instructed to attend to residents with minor injuries.

“We were shocked by the extent of the flooding, especially in areas like Barangay Babag, where this kind of overflow has never happened before,” Tumulak said.

Citywide response

According to the Cebu City Government, hundreds of families have been evacuated across both the North and South Districts due to the floods and strong winds brought by Typhoon “Tino” (international name: Kalmaegi).

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, November 4, 1,374 families or 5,005 individuals were staying in 20 evacuation centers in the northern part of the city, particularly in Mabolo, Tingub, Lahug, and Talamban -- the areas with the highest number of evacuees.

In the South District, 3,189 families or 12,070 individuals have taken shelter in 41 evacuation centers, with Bonbon, Mambaling, Inayawan, and Guadalupe recording the largest number of displaced residents.

All evacuation centers have received relief goods and food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS), with ongoing assistance from the Cebu City Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

Mayor Nestor Archival has directed all city departments, including DEPW, DSWS, and EOC, to maintain round-the-clock operations for rescue, relief, and clearing efforts as the city remains under red alert status. (CAV)