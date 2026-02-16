Halftime highlights, pop culture moments from the last five years

EVERY Super Bowl, over a hundred million viewers tune in to witness a sporting event like no other. But somewhere between touchdowns and timeouts, the stadium transforms into the world’s biggest stage. For 13 to 15 minutes, music takes over.

After the successfully concluded 13-minute performance of Bad Bunny — a set that felt like a rhythmic geography lesson — we were reminded that the Super Bowl halftime show is never just about spectacle. It’s about culture. His performance, which brought Puerto Rico to the center of the world stage, was packed with collaborators, dancers, and live musicians. Because at the heart of every halftime show is not just the headliner, but the people who make up the totality of the production. Each year becomes instant social media history — choreographed for virality, but rooted in identity.

Here’s a look back at the last five years and the artists who made the halftime stage meaningful.

The Weeknd (2021)

Against a backdrop of a synchronized choir, The Weeknd opened his nearly 14-minute performance with a gospel-leaning rendition of “Call Out My Name,” setting a haunting tone. What looked like a neon-lit Las Vegas strip unfolded inside the stadium — a visual nod to the decadent, dizzying world of After Hours.

Dressed in his now-iconic red blazer and black tie, he didn’t rely on costume changes to command attention. Instead, he leaned into the character he had built throughout the album era. The dark R&B and alternative production came alive as dancers wrapped in facial bandages — a reference to his After Hours concept — moved in precise formations. When they flooded the field in lines and circles, they looked almost like human drones marching in hypnotic symmetry.

He performed “I Feel It Coming,” “Save Your Tears,” and “Earned It,” accompanied by violinists that elevated the cinematic mood. Entering the field with “House of Balloons / Glass Table Girls,” he closed with the explosive “Blinding Lights,” fireworks erupting behind him. It was immersive, theatrical, and deeply aligned with the world he had created.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent (2022)

If hip-hop is the most dominant genre of our time, then the NFL pulling out generational rap royalty cemented the 2022 halftime show as one of the most culturally significant in history.

The show opened with Dr. Dre seated behind a massive white mixing desk rising from the roof of a Compton home replica. The staging — reportedly costing millions — brought out a train of boxes, house party visuals, and even a gigantic map of Compton that served as the foundation of the performance. The implication was clear: Dre is the architect who helped elevate West Coast rap to the world’s biggest stage.

Hits followed one after another. Each artist had their own “box” resembling studio rooms — a visual reminiscent of the pandemic era when we consumed performances from isolated spaces. Despite the lineup’s star power, the show was balanced. It felt like a masterclass on the rise of West Coast rap and the sons of Compton who changed music history.

The performance earned critical acclaim and later became the first Super Bowl halftime show to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Rihanna (2023)

Floating on LED-lit platforms suspended high above the field, Rihanna delivered a performance that was both effortless and monumental — all while visibly pregnant.

Dressed in red and surrounded by dancers in oversized white puffer suits that instantly became meme-worthy, she opened with “Bitch Better Have My Money” and moved through a tight run of hits including “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella,” and “Diamonds.” It was a reminder of just how deep her catalog runs.

The choreography became one of the most remembered in Super Bowl history — a hard-hitting, street-dance–driven spectacle. Dancers were suspended in the air on floating platforms, marched in crisp formations across the field, and even crawled across the stage in sharp, synchronized movements. They weren’t just background performers; they were the pulse of the show, moving with precision while clearly enjoying themselves.

With minimal guests and maximum confidence, Rihanna turned a medley of hits into a statement. It wasn’t about doing the most. It was about presence.

Usher (2024)

Usher brought Las Vegas residency energy straight to the Super Bowl stage. The production was packed with movement — from roller-skating sequences to high-octane choreography that proved why he remains one of R&B’s greatest performers.

He delivered hit after hit: “Yeah!,” “Burn,” “U Got It Bad,” and “Love in This Club,” seamlessly transitioning between stages that shifted in design and elevation. At one point, it looked like he was dancing within a ring of fire during “Burn,” the flames mirroring the intensity of the song.

The show featured surprise appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, and Lil Jon, turning it into a full celebration of early-2000s R&B and hip-hop nostalgia. Usher didn’t just perform — he reminded audiences of the precision, stamina, and charisma required to headline a global stage.

Kendrick Lamar (2025)

Sporting a Martine Rose varsity jacket, a diamond “A minor” chain (if you know, you know), a New Era cap, and flared Celine jeans that had fashion critics buzzing, Kendrick Lamar made style part of the storytelling.

One of the standout visuals featured dancers — women with sharp bob and bang haircuts — moving in synchronized patterns around him. The choreography was sharp and deliberate, almost militant. Kendrick doesn’t just perform songs; he stages statements.

Every movement felt intentional. Every lyric calculated. Whether as a solo performer or part of the 2022 ensemble, Kendrick brought lyrical gravity to the halftime stage — proving that rap can be cerebral and stadium-ready at the same time.

Bad Bunny (2026)

Bad Bunny’s performance was a vibrant celebration of Puerto Rican culture on one of the most watched stages in the world. Blending reggaeton, Latin trap, and Caribbean rhythms, he transformed the field into a living island festival.

The production incorporated traditional percussion, bomba-inspired choreography, and visuals that paid homage to Puerto Rico’s landscapes and heritage. Dancers filled the field in fluid formations, while surprise collaborators amplified the sense of community.

It wasn’t just a performance — it was representation. A reminder that the Super Bowl halftime show has evolved into a global platform where identity, language, and culture take center stage.