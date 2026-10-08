Halle Berry denies abusing son

Halle Berry has strongly denied allegations by her ex-husband that she was abusive toward their 13-year-old son.

“I have never physically, emotionally or otherwise abused Maceo. I am a victim of domestic violence, and I help victims of domestic violence,” the actress said, as quoted by People.

“I am not a perpetrator of violence. I would never hurt our child,” Berry added.

Last week, her ex-husband, Olivier Martinez, filed for sole custody of their son, Maceo, alleging that the boy had been “physically abused.”

Berry, however, told the court that Maceo is neurodivergent, meaning he has differences in how his brain processes information and may require professional support. In her affidavit, she also said that her son “can be angry and combative” when he is with his father.

Despite this, Martinez was granted a temporary restraining order against the actress. He also opposed restoring the 50/50 custody agreement they had reached in August 2023, when their divorce was finalized. / TRC