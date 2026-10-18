Halloween costumes inspired by your latest pop culture obsessions

HALLOWEEN is the perfect excuse to dress up as your latest fictional crush, favorite character or most talked-about pop culture obsession. If you’re looking for something beyond the usual witches and vampires, these costumes bring book characters, movie icons and internet favorites to life.
1. Poppy Wright from “People We Meet on Vacation”
Poppy’s signature blue hair is a fun starting point for fans of Emily Henry’s beloved romance. Pair a blue wig with colorful vacation-ready outfits, playful accessories and a camera to capture her adventurous, travel-loving personality.
2. Nikki from “Obsession”
Channel Nikki with a character-inspired outfit that leans into the story’s unsettling, mysterious atmosphere. Recreate her signature styling and hairstyle, then add carefully chosen accessories to make the look recognizable to fellow fans.
3. Ryland Grace from “Project Hail Mary”
You don’t need a full astronaut suit to become Ryan Gosling’s Ryland Grace. A plain T-shirt, practical pants and sneakers recreate his everyday scientist look, while a jumpsuit gives the costume a more space-ready feel. Bonus points if you bring a little Rocky-inspired companion.
4. Ella Beatty’s axe-wielding character
For a more unsettling Halloween look, take inspiration from Ella Beatty’s axe-wielding character. Build the outfit around the character’s recognizable clothing and carry a clearly fake prop axe. Theatrical makeup can complete the horror-inspired ensemble.
5. Marty Mauser from “Marty Supreme”
Bring out your competitive side with a look inspired by Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Mauser. Think retro sportswear, a vintage-style tracksuit or polo shirt, short athletic shorts and classic sneakers. Carry a table tennis paddle to make the costume instantly recognizable to fans of the film.
6. Grace from “Ready or Not 2”
Ready to bring some bloody-minded survival energy to Halloween? Take inspiration from Samara Weaving’s Grace with a bridal-inspired outfit, messy hair and distressed details. Add fake blood and a determined expression for the look of someone who has survived one deadly game and is ready for another.
7. Agamemnon from “The Odyssey”
For a more dramatic costume, channel the legendary Greek king Agamemnon. Build the look around a warrior’s tunic, a leather-style chest piece, a flowing cape and gold accessories. Sandals and a prop sword or spear can complete the ancient Greek aesthetic. It’s a bold choice for anyone who wants to go beyond the usual Halloween characters. / TRC S