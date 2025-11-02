Halloween meets high fashion at the New Nocturnals Ball 2025

Halloween is fashion’s wildest playground. Filipino celebrities are never ones to back down when it comes to going all out in their most jaw-dropping costumes. This year’s The New Nocturnals ball, held on Oct. 29, 2025, brought together the country’s biggest stars and socialites for a night of dark glamour and haute horror.
The theme invited guests to channel timeless Halloween icons, witches, ghosts, mummies, vampires, reimagined with a high-fashion twist. Here are some of the night’s most talked-about and viral-worthy looks.
Richard Gutierrez
Half-man, half-monster, this ensemble played with duality and decay. His red crushed velvet suit, paired with a classic bowtie, took on a sinister edge through meticulous prosthetic work that split his face between elegance and horror. A hauntingly refined take on the man torn between two worlds.
Barbie Imperial
Emerging from the shadows like a creature of the deep, Barbie reimagined aquatic mythology with couture precision. Scaled textures, wing-like fins, and iridescent black fabrics merged to form an otherworldly siren. It’s no wonder she was also named one of Metro’s Best Dressed of the night.
Darren Espanto
Darren looked every bit the nocturnal heartthrob as he was named Metro’s Best Dressed. Dressed in a sharp all-black ensemble, he embodied dark elegance with a long leather coat layered over a textured shirt, cinched with sleek detailing that gave off just the right amount of drama.
Rain Celmar
Dark fairy energy dominated this gothic vision in black. Layered ruffles, sheer sleeves, and glimmering wings came together in a look that was both delicate and defiant. With sleek, straight hair and metallic makeup, the Cebuana rising star delivered a stare that said even in darkness, beauty reigns supreme.
Kyline Alcantara
A gender-bending take on the infamous “Two-Face” motif, Kyline’s look fused power tailoring with grotesque artistry. Half of her brown suit was scarred and textured, contrasting sharply with the crisp lines on the other side.
Michelle Dee
Playful yet menacing, the beauty queen stepped out in an avant-garde clown ensemble that shattered every cliché. The bold harlequin pattern in neon red and black, sculpted shoulders, and matching beret made it impossible to ignore. It was camp and couture in perfect collision.
Andrea Brillantes
Gen Z’s resident fashion daredevil proved once again that she’s unafraid to look different, and deliver the assignment. Sleek, sensual, and sharply feline, her all-black catsuit exuded both mystery and control. Feathery cuffs sealed the look, turning her into a creature both predatory and poised.