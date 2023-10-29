Halloween Safety 101: A parent's guide for a spook-proof night

When little children turn into their favorite characters and take over the schools or neighborhoods — their laughter and chatter echoing through the night — there’s one golden rule one must follow: Leave buckets of sweets by the door.

It’s finally Halloween, that time of year when the soft glow of Jack-o’-lanterns lights the way, and the streets come alive.

While Halloween is all about fun and excitement, it’s crucial for parents to prioritize safety during the festivities. As children dive headfirst into the fun, parents should remind their kids of some rules to get home safely after a sweet treat night.

Safe costume accessories